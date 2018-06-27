Michael Douglas says his wife ''earned'' her success.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star thinks his spouse Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredible for being able to juggle so many different things at once and also praised her for steaming ahead with her acting career despite ''ladies at a certain age'' finding it ''difficult'' to bag movie roles.

He told E! News: ''She comes from humble roots. She's a humble young lady. If you got it, flaunt it. She's probably saying I've worked hard enough. She earned it ...

''She's branching out in a couple other areas. She's got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she's on QVC and she's an entrepreneur and I totally support her. The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it.''

Michael's comments come after Catherine admitted she is ''sick'' of being ''humble'' and has vowed to stop apologising for her wealth, good looks, career success and happy marriage.

She said: ''One thing I'm not is humble any more. I'm sick of being humble. I really am. 'So sorry I'm rich, so sorry I'm married to a movie star, so sorry I'm not so bad looking.' No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work.

''That's what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either.''

And the 48-year-old actress is confident that her kids - Carys, 15, and Dylan, 17, - will follow in her footsteps.

She added: ''I have two kids who want to be actors and I am so proud. It's not about fame for them. They've been brought up around famous people. They know what that is like.

''They want the craft because that's what they love. And it gives me such pride that they get it. They understand that this is not a quick fix. They're so good. I can't wait for you all to see which way they're going to go because they're going to go somewhere, I'm telling you.''