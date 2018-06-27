Michael Douglas is proud of his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' success and her ability to juggle so many different things at once.
Michael Douglas says his wife ''earned'' her success.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star thinks his spouse Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredible for being able to juggle so many different things at once and also praised her for steaming ahead with her acting career despite ''ladies at a certain age'' finding it ''difficult'' to bag movie roles.
He told E! News: ''She comes from humble roots. She's a humble young lady. If you got it, flaunt it. She's probably saying I've worked hard enough. She earned it ...
''She's branching out in a couple other areas. She's got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she's on QVC and she's an entrepreneur and I totally support her. The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it.''
Michael's comments come after Catherine admitted she is ''sick'' of being ''humble'' and has vowed to stop apologising for her wealth, good looks, career success and happy marriage.
She said: ''One thing I'm not is humble any more. I'm sick of being humble. I really am. 'So sorry I'm rich, so sorry I'm married to a movie star, so sorry I'm not so bad looking.' No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work.
''That's what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either.''
And the 48-year-old actress is confident that her kids - Carys, 15, and Dylan, 17, - will follow in her footsteps.
She added: ''I have two kids who want to be actors and I am so proud. It's not about fame for them. They've been brought up around famous people. They know what that is like.
''They want the craft because that's what they love. And it gives me such pride that they get it. They understand that this is not a quick fix. They're so good. I can't wait for you all to see which way they're going to go because they're going to go somewhere, I'm telling you.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
With a spectacular setting and two solid actors on-screen, this thriller builds enough solid suspense...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
The cast and crew of forthcoming thriller 'Beyond The Reach' including producer Robert Mitas, director...
Deserts are inhospitable places at the best of times. For one young man, things are...
An awful lot has happened in the world - A Second World War super soldier...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
Billy, Paddy, Archie and Sam may well be getting on in years physically but, on...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...