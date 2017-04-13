Michael Douglas feels very ''fortunate'' that his father is still alive.

The 72-year-old actor has a strong bond with his 100-year-old dad, Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, and he enjoys hanging out with him when he can.

He said: ''He's a pistol. When I come out here, I stay at my dad's house. He's got a little apartment above the garage. I cherish the fact of how fortunate I am at my age that my dad's still around. He's gonna be 101 in December, he's still sharp, got a good sense of humour and can share deep stories that go beyond being father and son.''

And while Kirk is doing ''great'', he ''perks up'' even more if Michael's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 47, comes to visit.

Michael told 'Extra': ''He's a lot better when my wife's out here -- he seems to perk up when Catherine's around. He says, 'Oh, my goodness, look at you, you little rascal.' ''

Though the 'Spartacus' actor is in good health, Michael says his dad is ''lonely'' because so many of his good friends - including comic Don Rickles, who died last week - have passed away.

He said: ''It's been a difficult time [for my father] right now -- when you get to that age, you don't have many friends left, you know? It's a little more lonely.''

Despite his own advancing years, the 'Wall Street' actor is still as busy as ever in his career.

He said: ''I'm busier than I ever thought I would be at this age. We got a new 'Ant-Man' coming up, we start shooting soon. Possibly another Marvel little secret that might come out. I'm working a lot.''

Michael's secret to still being able to keep busy and active is to pace himself.

He explained: ''You try to pace yourself in terms of having a good time.''

He said: ''It's a great time in my life. I don't know about the rest of the world but I'm, right now, I'm happy with our little enclave.''

And the actor couldn't be happier with how things are at home.

He said: ''It's a great time in my life. I don't know about the rest of the world but I'm, right now, I'm happy with our little enclave.''