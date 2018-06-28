'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star Michael Douglas has revealed he is thrilled that his teenage kids want to become actors.
Michael Douglas is excited that his kids are going to carry on the family's acting legacy.
The 73-year-old star followed in the acting footsteps of his Hollywood legend father Kirk Douglas, 101, and matched much of his dad's big screen success with roles in movies such as 'Romancing The Stone', 'Wall Street', 'The War of the Roses' and 'Basic Instinct'.
Now, Michael and his actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' two teenage kids, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15, are showing signs of going into the family business and he is thrilled they share their parents and grandfather's love of the craft.
Appearing on 'Good Morning America', he said: ''We got another generation going! My oldest son Cameron is an actor; Dylan just graduated - they did every single show in the world at their school. My daughter Carys is at summer theatre camp right now, she's 15, and my niece Kelsey Douglas is doing it too, so there's four of them.''
Michael - who had his son Cameron, 39, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker - admits he and his 'Spartacus' star dad Kirk have spent some time recently reminiscing about their respective careers and are both excited about the youngsters carrying on the Douglas name on the big screen.
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star said: ''I was just out in LA and I saw dad and we were kind of reminiscing, and I said, 'Look at us, dad, between the two of us we've done over 160 movies in 80 years, and we got four more Douglases coming up here, so this could easily be 250 movies in 100 years!''
Admitting his dream is for the entire clan to star in a movie together, he added: ''I'll work on that!''
