Michael Douglas' father Kirk has discovered FaceTime - at the age of 101.

The 74-year-old star revealed his 101-year-old dad ''loves'' to video call and keep in touch with his son from across the US.

Appearing on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', he imitated one of their conversations as he said: '''Hi Dad.' 'Where are you?' 'Let me show you dad, here, I'm here.'

''He says, 'Who's that?' 'He's a friend, dad, hi...' But I said, 'Dad, there's a three hour time difference between east coast and west coast.' 'I understand.' ''

However, Michael - who is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones - admitted his famous father does have a habit of forgetting their conversations.

He added: ''So sometimes we call, have a lovely conversation, hang up, we get out, about 15 minutes later, FaceTime. 'Hi, how are you?' I'll say, 'Dad we just talked 15 minutes ago.' 'Oh I forget, I forget!'''

Earlier this month, Michael paid tribute to the 'Lonely Are the Brave' actor - who turns 102 on December 9 - as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He said: ''My dad is here. In a month, Kirk will be 102 years old! It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously admitted that whilst he thinks it's lovely that his kids Cameron, 39, Dylan, 18, and Carys, 15, want to follow in his footsteps and make a career in the movie industry, he's already told them that they may struggle to replicate his success as it's harder for ''third generations''.

He previously said: ''We've talked all about it. They've seen good fortune but they understand it's really about... if they have that joy of performing and want to do it, then great. It's not easy. Second generations are rare in terms of success. Or third generations. So we wish them well. You're always happy to see someone young have something they're interested in.''