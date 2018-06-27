'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star Michael Douglas is impressed with how ''quickly'' Marvel are ''advancing the number of ladies'' in their movies.
The 73-year-old actor - who plays Dr. Hank Pym in the 'Ant-Man' movies including the most recent release 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' - is pleased to see more and more women getting big roles in the superhero movie franchise.
He said: ''They certainly are advancing the number of ladies. In this one alone, Evangeline has become a super action hero. And then we're introducing the world to Hannah John-Kamen as the ghost who is quite an amazing actress and of course Michelle Pfeiffer so they are broadening pretty quickly.''
And Michael loves having his younger children - Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15, who he has with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - join him on set too.
He added to E! News: ''These aren't little sequels. These are big sequels. On the first one, they were there a lot and that's part of the joy of coming back again and they know Paul [Rudd], they know Evangeline [Lilly]. The set is like Disneyland. If you get bored watching other actors, you can watch the stunt action on another set or the green screen ... all of this to see.''
Meanwhile, Evangeline previously opened up about her character in the movie.
She shared: ''I'm excited because it's essentially going to be the origin of the Wasp. Of course, we're going to see the Wasp for the first time take on the mantle, and put on the suit, and fly about, and do her thing. Following that one, there's an 'Avengers' series coming out, I believe it's a two-parter, and the Wasp won't be in the first part, she'll be in the second part because they want to preserve that reveal for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'''
