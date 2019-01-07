Michael Douglas dedicated his Golden Globe win to his father Kirk Douglas.

The 74-year-old actor was honoured with the prize for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (06.01.18) and during his acceptance speech, he also took the time to praise 'The Kominsky Method' creator Chuck Lorre for his ''exquisite'' work.

Michael - who plays actor-turned-acting coach Sandy Kominsky in the Netflix series - said: ''Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you guys so much. For 45 years, you've always surprised me and treated me so well...

''The truth be told, I owe all of this to one man out there -- Mr. Chuck Lorre. Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work.

''And I guess this has to go to my 102-year-old father, Kirk.''

And backstage at the event, Michael - who won the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award at the ceremony 15 years ago, and was previously honoured at the Globes in both 1987 and 2013 - admitted his dad had given him the best piece of advice he'd ever received.

Michael - who attended the ceremony with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - explained: ''Stamina and tenacity. He was out of the school where you get your best shot, you walk away after you've done the best you can. Then f**k it! That's the best advice I got.''

To win the award, the veteran actor beat off competition from 'Kidding' star Jim Carrey, 'Atlanta's Donald Glover, 'Barry' actor Bill Hader, and 'Who is America?' comic Sacha Baron Cohen.