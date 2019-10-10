Michael Douglas says having a younger bride ''makes him feel good'' and his father having a ''full head of hair'' gives him a zest for life.
The 'Basic Instinct' star joked that being married to Catherine Zeta-Jones is a great thing for him and his father having a ''full head of hair'' gives him a zest for life.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: ''I'm moving right along. I had a cancer about eight or nine years ago where I sort of thought about that stuff. But once I got a clean bill of health after that, it was kind of straight on, feeling good. Having a younger bride [Catherine Zeta-Jones] makes me feel good on one side, and I got the old man [father Kirk Douglas] on the other side with still a full head of hair. So it's all good, you know, you can't be an idiot about it.''
Meanwhile, Michael previously revealed he thinks ''courtesy'' is the secret to a happy marriage and insists it is important to always make effort in relationships.
He said: ''I think it just comes out of courtesy. You know, I think sometimes we take the person closest to us for granted. I would say sometimes we make more of an effort with strangers than we do with the person who's closest to us. And I've always tried to remember how fortunate I am and what an extraordinary lady she is and daily remember of that kind of respect. It's taken me a long time but resentment is an easy thing to keep under the surface. I think most of the times it's really good to get things out sooner than later.''
