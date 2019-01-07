Michael Douglas' love for wife Catherine Zeta-Jones ''only continues to grow'' after 18 years of marriage.
The Hollywood couple have been married for 18 years, and the 74-year-old star took the opportunity at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (06.01.18) to reveal that his adoration and admiration for his 49-year-old spouse knows no limits.
Speaking at the ceremony, he told reporters: ''We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently, and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we're in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on.
''It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what's going on.
''I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the shows growing up.''
Earlier on in the evening, Michael's role in 'The Kominsky Method' won him the prize for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.
Whilst he praised his actor father Kirk Douglas, 102, for his influence on his life and career, he also reflected on his and Catherine's children - son Dylan, 18 and 15-year-old daughter Carys - and their acting ambitions.
He added: ''The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career hadn't developed, allowed me much more time to enjoy my family.
''The fact that all of them want to be actors - and they're all good actors - makes it all enjoyable. They understand the whole system and principles. To see my father, Kirk [Douglas], as third generation.''
Michael - who won the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award at the ceremony 15 years ago, and was previously honored at the Globes in both 1987 and 2013 - admitted his dad had given him the best piece of career advice he'd ever received.
The star explained: ''Stamina and tenacity. He was out of the school where you get your best shot, you walk away after you've done the best you can. Then f**k it! That's the best advice I got.''
