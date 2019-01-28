Michael Douglas has confessed he told now-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones he was ''going to be the father of her children'' when they first met.
Michael Douglas told Catherine Zeta-Jones he was ''going to be the father of her children'' when they first met.
The couple knew it was love when they first came face to face and when Michael found out his now-wife loved to golf, he ''melted'' right there on the spot.
He said: ''We have the same birthday, few years apart. The first time I ever met her I found out we had the same birthday and I told her, 'I'm going to be the father of your children.'''
Whilst she added: ''He did. And then he found out that I played golf. I think that was it.''
And he joked back: ''I found out she played golf. I melted right there. She looked straight into my eyes, and that was it.''
And Catherine praised Michael for being ''the kindest man she has ever met in her life''.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''He is the kindest man I have ever met in my life. His sense of humour, he is actually quite funny in his show. But he is my best friend. So proud to be with him tonight.''
Meanwhile, Michael previously admitted his love for his wife Catherine ''only continues to grow''.
He shared: ''We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently, and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we're in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on. It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what's going on. I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the shows growing up.''
