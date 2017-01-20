The Wall Street star has been friends with the businessman-turned-politician for several years and is confident he has more knowledge about politics then many Americans think.

"I personally know the President-elect Donald Trump," the actor told website hubculture.com at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I've spent time with him, played golf with him, my wife Catherine and I have the same birthday and have had him (Trump) at parties together (sic)."

The actor, who supported Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton in the election last year (16), has always held a high opinion of the next U.S. leader, but he admits he has never discussed politics with him.

"I've always found him to be charming and have a self-deprecating humour - but then again, one of the things you learn playing golf is not to talk politics or religion," he said.

"I think we have to wait," he added. "He's not an idiot so I will be curious to see what plays out."