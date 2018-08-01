Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' teenage daughter Carys had no idea what her famous father did for a living growing up.
Michael Douglas' daughter Carys used to think her father was a ''pancake maker''.
The 'Ant Man and the Wasp' actor's 15-year-old daughter - whom he has with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - has opened up about her childhood and how she had no idea how famous her parents were until her first encounter with paparazzi.
In an interview for Town & Country magazine's September issue, for which she was photographed alongside her mother for the cover, Carys revealed: ''I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly.''
The Hollywood couple's teenage daughter is following in the footsteps of her parents by starting out a career in acting, and admits it has been tough having celebrities as parents as she feels she constantly has to ''prove'' herself.
She said: ''When I was younger I didn't like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of 'Douglas Dynasty' stuff.
''I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don't work hard for it, that I don't need to work hard for it.
''That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it's the opposite.
''I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people - that I am not just my parents' daughter.''
Carys was frightened the first time she experienced having her picture taken by paparazzi, but she has learnt to accept that it is part of her life.
She recalled: ''I used to get really upset. They [paparazzi] would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was like, six. I was confused.
''That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.'''
Michael also has Dylan, 17, with Catherine and 39-year-old son Cameron with first wife Diandra.
