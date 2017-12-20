Michael Douglas has confirmed his granddaughter is called Lua.

The 73-year-old actor became a grandfather for the first time on Monday (18.12.17) when his eldest son Cameron - who he shares with ex-wife Diandra - and his partner Viviane Thibes welcomed a daughter into the world, and the 'Wall Street' star is ''ecstatic'' about the news.

He said: ''[We are] all ecstatic about baby Lua.''

Michael has children Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, and he revealed he and his significant other will be known as ''Bubba and Zeze'' to little Lua.

He added to PEOPLE magazine: ''Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we're so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze.''

The quartet are currently on holiday in India and Catherine recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her family in front of the famous Taj Mahal.

She captioned the image: ''At the Taj Mahal with the three other ''Wonders of the World'' in my life (sic)''

Cameron confirmed on Monday that Viviane had given birth.

Captioning a picture of his partner in a yoga pose while she was heavily pregnant, he wrote on Instagram: ''Today my appreciation for Mother's all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior...I'm so proud of you #iloveyou. (sic)''

The 39-year-old actor has turned his life around since being released from prison in August 2016 after almost seven years behind bars on drugs charges.

The 'Loaded' star recently admitted he couldn't wait to become a father for the first time.

He said: ''I'm really looking forward to it, and I think it's going to be more inspiration and drive to really try to put a nice life together for my daughter.''