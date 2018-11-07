Michael Douglas met Danny Devito over a joint in 1967, as Danny came up to Michael on a beach and asked him if he wanted to smoke.
Michael Douglas met Danny Devito over a joint in 1967.
The 74-year-old actor has revealed his decades long friendship with 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star all started back in 1967 when he was stood on a beach by himself, and Danny came up to him to ask him if he wanted to smoke weed with him.
Speaking as he was interviewed for Cigar Aficionado - the latest issue of which Danny is on the cover - Michael said: ''I was on the beach, looking out at the Long Island Sound and this guy walks up to me, with this long head of hair, if you can imagine. He says 'You get high?' We were both 1967 potheads, so we smoked a joint and that was the beginning of a long, long friendship.''
Now, 73-year-old Danny says he's just trying to live for as long as he can, and make sure that he ''has fun while doing it''.
The 'Matilda' actor - who turns 74 on November 17 - said in his own interview for the magazine: ''I hope I live as long as I can and have fun while doing it. You've got to look at the bright side. I don't have projects in my mind or thoughts about what I want to do once I leave this table. I've visited a lot of places and I'd like to see more. I don't know what will happen. I just look forward to the next step.''
And Danny doesn't care for materialistic things, because he knows it isn't ''the end of the world'' if he misplaces one of his possessions.
He added: ''When I was a kid, I always learned the lesson that things are just things. Your bike got stolen? Well, that's tough but it ain't the end of the world...Really, it's stuff. It's just stuff. You're gonna get crazy about things?''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
With a spectacular setting and two solid actors on-screen, this thriller builds enough solid suspense...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
The cast and crew of forthcoming thriller 'Beyond The Reach' including producer Robert Mitas, director...
Deserts are inhospitable places at the best of times. For one young man, things are...
An awful lot has happened in the world - A Second World War super soldier...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Oren Little is a wealthy realtor well-known for his abhorrent personality and generally poisonous attitude...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
Billy, Paddy, Archie and Sam may well be getting on in years physically but, on...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...