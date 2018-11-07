Michael Douglas met Danny Devito over a joint in 1967.

The 74-year-old actor has revealed his decades long friendship with 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star all started back in 1967 when he was stood on a beach by himself, and Danny came up to him to ask him if he wanted to smoke weed with him.

Speaking as he was interviewed for Cigar Aficionado - the latest issue of which Danny is on the cover - Michael said: ''I was on the beach, looking out at the Long Island Sound and this guy walks up to me, with this long head of hair, if you can imagine. He says 'You get high?' We were both 1967 potheads, so we smoked a joint and that was the beginning of a long, long friendship.''

Now, 73-year-old Danny says he's just trying to live for as long as he can, and make sure that he ''has fun while doing it''.

The 'Matilda' actor - who turns 74 on November 17 - said in his own interview for the magazine: ''I hope I live as long as I can and have fun while doing it. You've got to look at the bright side. I don't have projects in my mind or thoughts about what I want to do once I leave this table. I've visited a lot of places and I'd like to see more. I don't know what will happen. I just look forward to the next step.''

And Danny doesn't care for materialistic things, because he knows it isn't ''the end of the world'' if he misplaces one of his possessions.

He added: ''When I was a kid, I always learned the lesson that things are just things. Your bike got stolen? Well, that's tough but it ain't the end of the world...Really, it's stuff. It's just stuff. You're gonna get crazy about things?''