Sir Michael Caine is too embarrassed to do nude scenes.

The 86-year-old actor admitted he has never fully stripped off on screen because he would be too uncomfortable.

He told The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine: ''I've been in bed [on screen] with a couple of women, but we were never fully exposed. It was suggested, but the sex was implied, because I didn't want to do it. I just didn't like doing those scenes. I feel embarrassed at nudity. I certainly wouldn't appear stark naked anywhere.

''I had one recently. Switzerland in the autumn, I'm swimming naked in the lake and it is very cold. I get out of the lake and the script said, 'Because of the cold, your penis is very small and the coach-load of tourists come by and they all sit there and start laughing at you.' I said, 'I don't think I'm doing it'.''

Michael also revealed that he has one demand written into his contracts for every film he does.

He said: ''I have it written in my contract that I don't have to be on set until 9.30 in the morning, because I just can't do it. I'm too bloody old in that way. But at least my memory's good. I don't need lines written on the wall. Rehearsal is the work, performance is the relaxation. And that means you keep your memory.''

Michael has made over 130 movies and he thinks 'Youth' is one of his best.

He said: ''It's a movie that not a lot of people in Britain saw, called 'Youth'. I think that was one of the best movies I ever made. I won the European Academy Award for it, but I wasn't even nominated in America or Britain. I think they thought we refuse to accept Michael Caine as someone as posh as a symphony orchestra conductor. So the snobbery is still there.''