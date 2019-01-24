Veteran star Sir Michael Caine has revealed that his career success has strengthened his belief in God.
The Academy Award-winning actor - who has risen from a working-class neighbourhood in London to become one of the world's best-known stars - thinks divine intervention has helped to elevate him towards the top of the movie business.
He explained: ''I don't go to church but I do believe in God. If you were me, you would have to, because how the hell this happened to me, I don't know.
''I was a nobody from nowhere who knew nothing and just set out to do something without requiring fame, money, recognition, anything.''
On the other hand, Michael believes that his working-class background has, in some respects, actually helped his career.
The 85-year-old star believes fans like him because they consider him to be relatable.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''In the 60s, we were the first working-class people to become movie stars.
''The reason for that was that people didn't worship us, really. They just said, 'Oh, here's a man just like me, so we're the same, you know. And I bet if I met him he'd talk to me and have a beer.'''
Despite his success, Michael still has some career regrets, including the decision to star in the 1978 disaster-horror film 'The Swarm'.
He confessed: ''It's about [killer] bees. I did it without reading the script, because I said, 'Who's in it?' and they gave this me great big star list: Henry Fonda, Olivia de Havilland, Jose Ferrer. I said, 'I'll do it.'
''One day we were all having a conversation with live bees above us, and suddenly we noticed all these little black dots on our shirts. The bees were s****ing on us. And so the first review was in, but we didn't know it at the time.''
