British icon Sir Michael Caine has revealed he performed a U-turn on his plans to retire because he loves acting too much.
Sir Michael Caine performed a U-turn on his plans to retire because he loves acting too much.
The 85-year-old icon previously claimed he wanted to retire at the age of 45, but Michael has been unable to walk away from the movie business as he still loves his job.
He shared: ''What happened is I enjoy it so much that I just can't stop. Things go up and down and you do what comes along. You have to make a living.
''What I noticed looking back was there'd always be three or four flops and then just as it was all going in the toilet, there'd be a hit, a massive hit. So I feel very lucky.''
Michael grew up in a working-class neighbourhood in South London and despite the crime that surrounded him during his childhood, he's always been a ''gentle soul''.
Looking back on his upbringing, Michael explained: ''I was a gentle soul, but some of my friends went out and smashed people up.
''I only knew one murderer. I based my character in 'Get Carter' on him: the way he moved, everything. He'd killed four people, never been caught.
''After 'Get Carter' came out, he said: 'Biggest load of crap I've seen in my life.' I asked him why. He said: 'You're not f***ing married. We had responsibilities. That's why we did what we did. Why are you doing it? Where's your responsibilities?'
''Isn't that amazing? I didn't argue with him: I knew he'd killed four people.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Kaulder is an immortal witch hunter, the last of his kind having been cursed with...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...