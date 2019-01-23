Sir Michael Caine got ''s**t on'' by bees when making 'The Swarm' - and joked that was the first review of the movie.
The 85-year-old actor admitted working on the 1978 disaster-horror was one of his worst career decisions and he only signed up because of the big-name co-stars he'd be working with - and he thinks it's appropriate that the insects used his clothes as a toilet.
Asked if there was a film he'd tell his younger self not to make, he said: '''The Swarm'. It's about [killer] bees. I did it without reading the script, because I said, 'Who's in it?' and they gave this me great big star list: Henry Fonda, Olivia de Havilland, Jose Ferrer. I said, 'I'll do it.'
''One day we were all having a conversation with live bees above us, and suddenly we noticed all these little black dots on our shirts. The bees were s***ting on us. And so the first review was in, but we didn't know it at the time.''
The screen legend also confessed that making 'On Deadly Ground' with Steven Seagal wasn't a ''dream experience'' and he rarely saw his co-star.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''It wasn't one of my dream experiences, to put it nicely. We were in Alaska. He was quite pleasant, but I never saw much of him; he never came out of his motorhome very much. He was one of the top whatever it is -- jiu-jitsu, whatever it is they do. I'd never argue with him. I didn't want him to throw me over.''
The 'Batman Begins' actor has no regrets about turning down any movies that went on to be huge successes, and only laments those that he did make.
Asked what he regrets passing on, he said: ''I never made that kind of mistake. I only made the ones in the opposite direction -- what I didn't say no to.''
When it comes to taking on a new role these days, the 'Kingman' actor has some strict criteria in place.
He explained: ''Well it's gotta be somewhere I want to go, it mustn't be too long, and the money must be good. And of course, the part must be good.''
