Sir Michael Caine has admitted he may retire from acting soon as he said it's not his ''idea of paradise'' to learn six pages of dialogue.
Sir Michael Caine feels retirement is coming soon.
The 84-year-old movie legend has starred in more than 167 films including Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'The Italian Job' and 'Alfie', but despite not wanting to step away from the big screen, he admitted he thinks it will happen soon.
In an interview with Time Out Magazine, Caine said: ''I've always said that you don't retire from movies, movies retire you.
''They haven't retired me just yet. I feel it's coming. I'm 85 this week and getting up at 6.30am and learning six pages of dialogue... well, it's not my idea of paradise.''
Caine also admitted he has never turned down any roles that he has been offered but recalled that working on the 1978 disaster film 'The Swarm' was the ''worst picture'' he has made.
He said: ''I never turned anything down. There were quite a few movies I regretted.
''One of the worst pictures I made was 'The Swarm'. It had all these big Hollywood stars - Olivia de Havilland and Henry Fonda - but they taught me how to act on film.
''I always tell me children, 'Use the difficulty'. They've even bought me a cushion with 'use the difficulty' on it.''
The iconic British star also recalled how he was turned away from a small part in a movie after the casting director said he would never go ''anywhere as an actor'' - despite becoming the fifteenth highest grossing actor of all time.
He said: ''I remember going to see a British casting director about a small part, and he said, 'I'm not going to give you it, but I'm going to do you a favour'.
''I said, 'What?' He had a suggestion, 'Get a regular job. You're never going anywhere as an actor'. I went away and got another job. As an actor.''
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Kaulder is an immortal witch hunter, the last of his kind having been cursed with...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...