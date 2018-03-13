Sir Michael Caine feels retirement is coming soon.

The 84-year-old movie legend has starred in more than 167 films including Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'The Italian Job' and 'Alfie', but despite not wanting to step away from the big screen, he admitted he thinks it will happen soon.

In an interview with Time Out Magazine, Caine said: ''I've always said that you don't retire from movies, movies retire you.

''They haven't retired me just yet. I feel it's coming. I'm 85 this week and getting up at 6.30am and learning six pages of dialogue... well, it's not my idea of paradise.''

Caine also admitted he has never turned down any roles that he has been offered but recalled that working on the 1978 disaster film 'The Swarm' was the ''worst picture'' he has made.

He said: ''I never turned anything down. There were quite a few movies I regretted.

''One of the worst pictures I made was 'The Swarm'. It had all these big Hollywood stars - Olivia de Havilland and Henry Fonda - but they taught me how to act on film.

''I always tell me children, 'Use the difficulty'. They've even bought me a cushion with 'use the difficulty' on it.''

The iconic British star also recalled how he was turned away from a small part in a movie after the casting director said he would never go ''anywhere as an actor'' - despite becoming the fifteenth highest grossing actor of all time.

He said: ''I remember going to see a British casting director about a small part, and he said, 'I'm not going to give you it, but I'm going to do you a favour'.

''I said, 'What?' He had a suggestion, 'Get a regular job. You're never going anywhere as an actor'. I went away and got another job. As an actor.''