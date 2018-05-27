Sir Michael Caine is a ''very good cook'' and picked up his skills watching his mother work.
The 85-year-old actor picked up a lot of tips watching his mother work when he was younger and he's very proud of his skills in the kitchen, especially when it comes to classic British dishes.
He said: ''I'm a very good cook.
''My mother was a cook and I grew up in kitchens in rich people's houses, watching what she was doing.
''Mostly I do British roasts, Yorkshire puddings, turkey and stuffing, I'm very good at all that.''
The veteran actor - who has daughter Dominique from his first marriage to Patricia Haines, and Natasha with spouse Shakira - admitted his family are the most important thing in his life.
Discussing his titular character in 1966 movie 'Alfie', he told Empire magazine: ''At the age Alfie is, young men typically don't know what life is about and get themselves in lots of trouble trying to find out.
''And eventually the world will show them what it's all about.
''For me, the answer is family. I've always been a very deep family man and even more so now.
''I have three grandchildren, and we're always together doing something or going off somewhere. I love my family.''
One of Michael's most famous roles was as Charlie Croker in 'The Italian Job' and he loves the fact people always quote his ''You're only supposed to blow the bloody doors off'' line back at him.
He said: ''That line from 'The Italian Job', everyone says it.
''Even my grandson, who is nine, has said it.
''And Tom Hanks, who did an impression of me which is the best one I've ever heard.
''It's funny it's that line that's endured, one about cars, because I couldn't drive when I made the picture.''
