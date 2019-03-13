Samuel L. Jackson, 70, insists he won't stop making movies unless he has to because it is a ''great job'' and not particularly difficult.
Samuel L. Jackson won't stop acting until he ''can't do it'' anymore.
The 70-year-old star insists his work isn't particularly difficult and he still thinks he has a ''great job'' so doesn't have any plans to stop.
He said: '''Til I can't do it. Michael Caine's still acting, right? It's acting. It's not like I'm digging a ditch. I go on set, do some s**t. I go back and sit in my trailer for two hours watching TV, eat a sandwich, read. And I go back and do ten more minutes and go sit down some more. So, yeah, it's a great job.''
The 'Pulp Fiction' actor has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump but he doesn't care if that loses him fans because it doesn't affect how much he gets paid.
He told the new issue of America's Esquire magazine: ''This motherf**ker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s**t. And the people think that's okay. It's not f**king okay. And if you're not saying anything, then you're complicit.
'' And I wouldn't give a f**k if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I'd tweet that s**t out. I'm not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s**t.
''I know how many motherf**kers hate me... F**k I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I'm not going to lose any money. I already cashed that cheque. F**k you. Burn up my videotapes. I don't give a f**k.''
Though the 'Captain Marvel' star was an avid cinemagoer when he was younger, he dreamed of becoming a marine biologist, not an actor.
He said: ''We looked at movies and went home and redid the movies. We pretended to be whatever we had seen that day. But I wanted to be a marine biologist.
''I wanted to be the black Jacques Cousteau, because I loved '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea'. And I loved all those pirate movies. I wanted to be on a boat out in the ocean. I always thought the inner space was a lot more interesting than outer space.''
