Sir Michael Caine is still recovering after breaking his ankle earlier this year.

The 85-year-old actor suffered the painful injury when he slipped on some ice in February, and he while he's almost back to his best, he admitted it's taking ''a long time'' to fully heal.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Michael said: ''It takes a long time to get better. I am nearly there.

''I only have this stick when I go out encase I get circumstances ... If you have a broken ankle, everywhere you go, the lift is out of order. You'll notice that!''

The 'Italian Job' star decided to use his time out of action to write his new autobiography, 'Blowing the Bloody Doors Off'.

It's been a chance to reflect on his career - which spans more than 60 years - and Michael revealed his surprise at finding later success after retiring in his 60s.

He added: ''Having retired, I went on to win an Academy Award for 'The Cider House Rules', and made six fabulous movies for Christopher Nolan, including three Batmans.

''I suddenly realised what a mistake you can make thinking that your life is over, and you've retired. 65 is a very young age now.''

While the veteran star isn't thinking about retirement just yet, he did admit he was finding ways to limit tough experiences on set.

He explained: ''I'm not slowing down, but I don't take leading parts in movies anymore. I don't want to get up at 6.30 in the morning for three months so I do two weeks and then collapse.

''Oh yes [I still get offered leading roles], what was the last one I did? I did 'Youth' and 'King of Thieves'. When you get old in movies, they take care of you.''