Michael Caine has admitted he knew about Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct, but claimed he is shocked by the ''gravity'' of the allegations against the producer.
Michael Caine has admitted he knew about Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct, but claimed he is shocked by the ''gravity'' of the allegations against the producer.
The 'Italian Job' actor has admitted he was aware that sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein were ''there'', and was unsettled during one meeting with the 65-year-old producer when he called him ''dishonest''.
When asked if he classes himself as a feminist, he said: ''Oh yes. I'm all for the ladies.
''Let me tell you. I knew [the allegations against Weinstein] were there. But the gravity is a surprise to me. I'll give you Harvey Weinstein in one sentence.
''I had a row with him once and I called him dishonest. And he said to me, 'Michael, I'm an honest man. I would only ever stab you in the chest.'''
The 84-year-old star - who worked with Weinstein on three movies - admitted that whilst he had heard stories of the executive's ''casting couch'', he believed it to be a ''joke'' until the allegations began to surface last year.
He added: ''I knew he was a bit of a ... you know. It was called 'the casting couch' in Hollywood. And it was almost a joke.
''But to me, the casting couch was Harvey and a pretty young actress comes in and he says 'To get this part, you've got to do this'. And she says, 'No, I won't.' And he says, 'You haven't got the part,' and she walks out. But I'd no idea that he would be exposing himself of doing physical harm to the girl.
''It's when they're slightly unknown and they need it. Do you know what I mean? You can't tell Elizabeth Taylor, 'You're going to have to screw me to get this part.''
Michael also spoke about his showbiz pal and director Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.
Speaking to The Times, he said: ''I loved Woody, I thought he was a great guy. And I'm stunned. Absolutely stunned.''
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Kaulder is an immortal witch hunter, the last of his kind having been cursed with...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...