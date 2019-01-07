Sir Michael Caine has been nominated for the Global Contribution to Motion Picture prize at the National Films Awards UK.
The 'King of Thieves' star - who has also earned himself a spot on the Best Actor stortlist for his role in the crime movie - has been revealed amongst the likes of Julie Andrews and Michael Gambon in the prestigious category.
Rounding off the nominees for the prize are Jennifer Saunders, Piers Brosnan and Angela Lansbury.
This year's ceremony - which will take place on March 28 - marks the fifth anniversary of the awards, and the full shortlist has been revealed as the public vote is now open.
'Colette' star Knightley Knightley is represented in the Best Actress category, where she faces stiff competition from the likes of Olivia Coleman ('The Favourite'), Gemma Atterton ('The Escape'), Rachel Weisz ('Disobedience') and Alicia Vikander ('Tomb Raider').Elsewhere, 'Aquaman' is chasing the Best Feature Film prize alongside '16/03', 'I Am Vengeance', 'The Festival', 'Sunset Contract', 'Retreat' and 'Gloves Off'.
Emma Jenkins, Head of Marketing for award sponsor Fashion Nitty, said: ''We are pleased to continue our relationship with the National Film Academy by signing a 5-year sponsorship deal for the National Film Awards UK.
''The previous years have been very successful for us as a brand and the fit with the National Film Awards UK and Fashion Nitty in terms of our target audience is perfect.
''We are excited to celebrate its 5th anniversary in March and wish to congratulate all 2019 nominees.''
National Film Awards UK full nominees:
Best Actress sponsored by Fashion Nitty:
Ali Bastian (Hooligan Escape)
Olivia Coleman (The Favourite)
Gemma Atterton (The Escape)
Rachel Weisz (Disobedience)
Maxine Peak (Funny Cow)
Kiera Knightley (Colette)
Sophie Kennedy Clark (Obey)
Emma Rigby (The Festival)
Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider)
Best Newcomer sponsored by FashionNitty.com:
Jessie Buckley (The Beast)
Liv Hill (Jelly Fish)
Molly Wright (Apostasy)
Justin Clarke (The Intent 2)
Marcus Rutherford (Obey)
Cynthia Erivo (Widows)
Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai)
Best Supporting Actress:
Sophie Kennedy Clark (Obey)
Denise Van Outen (Gloves Off)
Emma Stone ( The Favourite)
Molly Wright (Apostasy)
Cynthia Erivo (Widows)
Charlotte Milchard (Scott and Sid)
Sinead Matthews (Jelly Fish)
Best Supporting Actor:
Ricky Tomlinson (Gloves Off)
Steve Buscemi (Lean On Pete)
Michael Gambon (King of Thieves)
Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience)
Barry Keoghan (American Animals)
Ray Winstone (King of Thieves)
Jason Harvey (Retreat)
Simon Pegg (Terminal)
Best Drama sponsored by Heineken:
Obey
The Happy Prince
The Intent 2
The Escape
Widows
Yardie
The Commuter
Scott and Sid
Anon
Best TV Drama Series sponsored by fashionnitty.com:
Collateral (Netflix /BBC2)
Black Mirror (Zeppotron / Netflix)
Black Earth Rising (BBC)
Bodyguard (World Productions/ BBC)
Kiri ( The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4)
The Split (Sister Pictures/ BBC)
Bulletproof (Company Pictures/Vertigo Films/Sky One)
Britannia (Amazon Prime/Vertigo Films)
McMafia (Cuba Pictures/BBC One/AMC/)
Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4)
Best Thriller:
Beyond the Woods
The Redeeming
RedCon-1
Annihilation
Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires
16/03
Final Score
Best Action:
The Intent 2
Outlawed
Hooligan Escape
RedCon-1
Accident Man
Annihilation
Widows
Yardie
The Commuter
King of Thieves
Best Performance in an Animation film:
Rob Brydon (Early Man)
Domhnall Gleeson (Peter Rabbit)
Johnny Vegas (Early Man)
Daisy Ridley (Peter Rabbit)
Paul Whitehouse (Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires)
Kayvan Novak (Early Man)
James McAvoy (Sherlock Gnomes)
Richard Ayoade (Early Man)
Helena Bonham Carter (Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero)
Jennifer Saunders (Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires)
Best Independent Film:
The Intent 2
Dead Ringer
Two Graves
Beast
The Favourite
Lean On Pete
You Were Never Really Here
Yardie
16/03
Accident Man
Best Screenplay:
RedCon-1
Gloves Off
American Animals
You Were Never Really Here
Stan & Ollie
The Beast
Widows
The Commuter
16/03
Best Documentary:
All or Nothing
Looking for Lennon
Chosen Men
After the Screaming Stops
Trevor McDonald and the Killer Nurse
20 Feet from Stardom
The September Issue
Dynasties
Best British Film:
The Intent 2
Obey
Gloves Off
Beast
Disobedience
You Were Never Really Here
Yardie
King of Thieves
Scott and Sid
Best Actor:
Marcus Rutherford (Obey)
Brad Moore (Gloves Off)
Steve Coogan (Stan & Oli)
Scott Aitkins (Accident Man)
Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince)
Aml Ameen (Yardie)
Liam Neelson (The Commuter)
Michael Caine (King of Thieves)
Clive Owen (Anon)
Best Comedy:
Gloves Off
Early Man
Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires
Johnny English Strikes Again
The Festival
Stan & Ollie
The More You Ignore Me
Patrick
Best Animation Film:
Early Man
Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires
Peter Rabbit
Sherlock Gnomes
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
Captain Morten and the Spider Queen
Best Breakthrough Performance:
Fraser James (Yardie)
Hannah Tointon (The Festival)
Joe Thomas (The Festival)
Justin Clarke (The Intent 2)
Marcus Rutherford (Obey)
Cynthia Erivo (Widows)
Sophie Kennedy Clark (Obey)
Denise Van Outen (Gloves Off)
Best Feature Film:
16/03
Aquaman
I am Vengeance
The Festival
Sunset Contract
Retreat
Gloves off
I am Vengeance
Best Director:
Winston Azzopardi (The Boat)
Steven Nesbit (Gloves Off)
Michael Pearce (The Beast)
Idris Elba (Yardie)
Daniel KoKotajlo (Apostasy)
Alex Garlan (Annihilation)
Matt Palmer (Calibre)
Richard Billingham (Ray & Liz)
Steve McQueen (Widows)
Best Producer:
Anna Griffin (Calibre)
Faye Ward ( Stan & Ollie)
Kristian Brodie (Beast)
Graham King & Jim Beach (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Kristina Åberg (The Nile Hilton Incident)
Andrea Cornwell & Marcie Mcmellan (Apostasy)
Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Mary Jane Skalski (American Animals)
Best Film Distribution company:
Guerrilla Films
Metrodome Group
Momentum Pictures
Optimum Releasing
Carnaby International Sales and Distribution
Verve Pictures
Revolver Entertainment
Pathe
Evolutionary films
Best Film Production Company:
Lionsgate UK
Film 4 Productions
DNA Films
Working Title Films
Warner Bros. Pictures
20th Century Fox
Studio Canal
Best Foreign Language Film:
Ramkahani (Nepal)
The Night Comes for Us (Indonesia)
Revolution X: The Movie (Bulgaria)
La ch'tite famille (France)
New Money (Nigeria)
Kobiety mafii (Poland)
Kääntöpiste (Finland/Sweden)
Five Fingers for Marseilles (South Africa)
Os Farofeiros (Brazil)
Klassentreffen (Germany)
Best International Film:
Aquaman
Crazy Rich Asians
Tomb Raider
Den of Thieves
Avengers: Infinity War
Johnny English Strikes Again
Game Night
Rampage
Black Panther
A Star is Born
Creed 2
Global Contribution to motion picture:
Michael Caine
Jennifer Saunders
Julie Andrews
Piers Brosnan
Michael Gambon
Angela Lansbury.
