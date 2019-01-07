Sir Michael Caine has been nominated for the Global Contribution to Motion Picture prize at the National Films Awards UK.

The 'King of Thieves' star - who has also earned himself a spot on the Best Actor stortlist for his role in the crime movie - has been revealed amongst the likes of Julie Andrews and Michael Gambon in the prestigious category.

Rounding off the nominees for the prize are Jennifer Saunders, Piers Brosnan and Angela Lansbury.

This year's ceremony - which will take place on March 28 - marks the fifth anniversary of the awards, and the full shortlist has been revealed as the public vote is now open.

'Colette' star Knightley Knightley is represented in the Best Actress category, where she faces stiff competition from the likes of Olivia Coleman ('The Favourite'), Gemma Atterton ('The Escape'), Rachel Weisz ('Disobedience') and Alicia Vikander ('Tomb Raider').Elsewhere, 'Aquaman' is chasing the Best Feature Film prize alongside '16/03', 'I Am Vengeance', 'The Festival', 'Sunset Contract', 'Retreat' and 'Gloves Off'.

Emma Jenkins, Head of Marketing for award sponsor Fashion Nitty, said: ''We are pleased to continue our relationship with the National Film Academy by signing a 5-year sponsorship deal for the National Film Awards UK.

''The previous years have been very successful for us as a brand and the fit with the National Film Awards UK and Fashion Nitty in terms of our target audience is perfect.

''We are excited to celebrate its 5th anniversary in March and wish to congratulate all 2019 nominees.''

National Film Awards UK full nominees:

Best Actress sponsored by Fashion Nitty:

Ali Bastian (Hooligan Escape)

Olivia Coleman (The Favourite)

Gemma Atterton (The Escape)

Rachel Weisz (Disobedience)

Maxine Peak (Funny Cow)

Kiera Knightley (Colette)

Sophie Kennedy Clark (Obey)

Emma Rigby (The Festival)

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider)

Best Newcomer sponsored by FashionNitty.com:

Jessie Buckley (The Beast)

Liv Hill (Jelly Fish)

Molly Wright (Apostasy)

Justin Clarke (The Intent 2)

Marcus Rutherford (Obey)

Cynthia Erivo (Widows)

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai)

Best Supporting Actress:

Sophie Kennedy Clark (Obey)

Denise Van Outen (Gloves Off)

Emma Stone ( The Favourite)

Molly Wright (Apostasy)

Cynthia Erivo (Widows)

Charlotte Milchard (Scott and Sid)

Sinead Matthews (Jelly Fish)

Best Supporting Actor:

Ricky Tomlinson (Gloves Off)

Steve Buscemi (Lean On Pete)

Michael Gambon (King of Thieves)

Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience)

Barry Keoghan (American Animals)

Ray Winstone (King of Thieves)

Jason Harvey (Retreat)

Simon Pegg (Terminal)

Best Drama sponsored by Heineken:

Obey

The Happy Prince

The Intent 2

The Escape

Widows

Yardie

The Commuter

Scott and Sid

Anon

Best TV Drama Series sponsored by fashionnitty.com:

Collateral (Netflix /BBC2)

Black Mirror (Zeppotron / Netflix)

Black Earth Rising (BBC)

Bodyguard (World Productions/ BBC)

Kiri ( The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4)

The Split (Sister Pictures/ BBC)

Bulletproof (Company Pictures/Vertigo Films/Sky One)

Britannia (Amazon Prime/Vertigo Films)

McMafia (Cuba Pictures/BBC One/AMC/)

Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4)

Best Thriller:

Beyond the Woods

The Redeeming

RedCon-1

Annihilation

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires

16/03

Final Score

Best Action:

The Intent 2

Outlawed

Hooligan Escape

RedCon-1

Accident Man

Annihilation

Widows

Yardie

The Commuter

King of Thieves

Best Performance in an Animation film:

Rob Brydon (Early Man)

Domhnall Gleeson (Peter Rabbit)

Johnny Vegas (Early Man)

Daisy Ridley (Peter Rabbit)

Paul Whitehouse (Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires)

Kayvan Novak (Early Man)

James McAvoy (Sherlock Gnomes)

Richard Ayoade (Early Man)

Helena Bonham Carter (Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero)

Jennifer Saunders (Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires)

Best Independent Film:

The Intent 2

Dead Ringer

Two Graves

Beast

The Favourite

Lean On Pete

You Were Never Really Here

Yardie

16/03

Accident Man

Best Screenplay:

RedCon-1

Gloves Off

American Animals

You Were Never Really Here

Stan & Ollie

The Beast

Widows

The Commuter

16/03

Best Documentary:

All or Nothing

Looking for Lennon

Chosen Men

After the Screaming Stops

Trevor McDonald and the Killer Nurse

20 Feet from Stardom

The September Issue

Dynasties

Best British Film:

The Intent 2

Obey

Gloves Off

Beast

Disobedience

You Were Never Really Here

Yardie

King of Thieves

Scott and Sid

Best Actor:

Marcus Rutherford (Obey)

Brad Moore (Gloves Off)

Steve Coogan (Stan & Oli)

Scott Aitkins (Accident Man)

Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince)

Aml Ameen (Yardie)

Liam Neelson (The Commuter)

Michael Caine (King of Thieves)

Clive Owen (Anon)

Best Comedy:

Gloves Off

Early Man

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires

Johnny English Strikes Again

The Festival

Stan & Ollie

The More You Ignore Me

Patrick

Best Animation Film:

Early Man

Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires

Peter Rabbit

Sherlock Gnomes

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Captain Morten and the Spider Queen

Best Breakthrough Performance:

Fraser James (Yardie)

Hannah Tointon (The Festival)

Joe Thomas (The Festival)

Justin Clarke (The Intent 2)

Marcus Rutherford (Obey)

Cynthia Erivo (Widows)

Sophie Kennedy Clark (Obey)

Denise Van Outen (Gloves Off)

Best Feature Film:

16/03

Aquaman

I am Vengeance

The Festival

Sunset Contract

Retreat

Gloves off

I am Vengeance

Best Director:

Winston Azzopardi (The Boat)

Steven Nesbit (Gloves Off)

Michael Pearce (The Beast)

Idris Elba (Yardie)

Daniel KoKotajlo (Apostasy)

Alex Garlan (Annihilation)

Matt Palmer (Calibre)

Richard Billingham (Ray & Liz)

Steve McQueen (Widows)

Best Producer:

Anna Griffin (Calibre)

Faye Ward ( Stan & Ollie)

Kristian Brodie (Beast)

Graham King & Jim Beach (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Kristina Åberg (The Nile Hilton Incident)

Andrea Cornwell & Marcie Mcmellan (Apostasy)

Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Mary Jane Skalski (American Animals)

Best Film Distribution company:

Guerrilla Films

Metrodome Group

Momentum Pictures

Optimum Releasing

Carnaby International Sales and Distribution

Verve Pictures

Revolver Entertainment

Pathe

Evolutionary films

Best Film Production Company:

Lionsgate UK

Film 4 Productions

DNA Films

Working Title Films

Warner Bros. Pictures

20th Century Fox

Studio Canal

Best Foreign Language Film:

Ramkahani (Nepal)

The Night Comes for Us (Indonesia)

Revolution X: The Movie (Bulgaria)

La ch'tite famille (France)

New Money (Nigeria)

Kobiety mafii (Poland)

Kääntöpiste (Finland/Sweden)

Five Fingers for Marseilles (South Africa)

Os Farofeiros (Brazil)

Klassentreffen (Germany)

Best International Film:

Aquaman

Crazy Rich Asians

Tomb Raider

Den of Thieves

Avengers: Infinity War

Johnny English Strikes Again

Game Night

Rampage

Black Panther

A Star is Born

Creed 2

Global Contribution to motion picture:

Michael Caine

Jennifer Saunders

Julie Andrews

Piers Brosnan

Michael Gambon

Angela Lansbury.