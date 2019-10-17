Sir Michael Caine will lead a star-studded cast in a new adaptation of 'Oliver Twist'.

The two-time Oscar winner will star alongside Lena Headey, singer Rita Ora and David Walliams in Sky's modern take on the Charles Dickens classic.

Newcomer Rafferty Law - son of Sadie Frost and Jude Law - will play the role of Oliver, whilst Franz Drameh and Sophie Simnett are also set to feature.

The film is a contemporary update on the story, as Oliver is reinvented as a streetwise artist living on the streets of modern London. A chance encounter with the Artful Dodger sees Oliver caught up in a high stakes attempt to steal a painting for master thief, Fagin.

The film will be directed by Martin Owen, whose credits include 'Killers Anonymous'. It will be produced by Matt Williams, Ben Grass, Jason Maza and Noel Clarke and it will be made available on Sky Cinema on the same day of its theatrical release.

'Italian Job' star Michael will play the role of Fagin, while Rita is taking on the role of the Artful Dodger. 'Game of Thrones' actress Lena will play Fagin's psychopathic business partner, Sikes.

Michael, 86, said: ''Fagin is such an infamous character, it's going to be great fun playing him. I'm really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting.''

Raff, 23, in his first major role, said: ''I'm excited to play such a well-loved literary character, and I'm looking forward to working with Martin Owen to bring to life his new take on the character in modern-day London.''