Sir Michael Caine, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Clémence Poésy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among the latest stars to have signed up to appear in Christopher Nolan's new action movie, which has been titled 'Tenet'.
The trio have joined a star-studded cast for the movie, which has been titled 'Tenet', including Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy.
The motion picture is said to be an epic action movie and is to be filmed across seven countries.
Nolan will produce the film alongside Emma Thomas, and Thomas Hayslip will act as executive producer.
The movie, which is said to be about international espionage, is set for release on July 17, 2020.
Pattinson recently revealed he was ''locked in a room'' to read the script for Nolan's new film before handing it back, and he was ''sworn to secrecy'' about the upcoming project.
He said: ''I got locked in a room to read the script - I don't have it myself, I've been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there's just something about Chris Nolan's stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it's unreal.''
Debicki, Pattinson and Washington were reported to have joined the cast of the movie earlier this year.
Washington - whose father is Hollywood icon Denzel Washington - rose to fame in Spike Lee's biographical drama 'BlacKkKlansman', in which he starred as Ron Stallworth, who was the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department.
