The veteran actors will portray the real-life gang of elderly criminals who struck a safe deposit facility in Hatton Garden, London over the Easter holiday weekend in 2015, making off with a haul worth an estimated $250 million (£200 million) - dubbed the biggest burglary in English history.

They became known as the Diamond Geezers, all aged between 58 and 76, and now producers at Britain's Working Title Films have found their leading men to bring the crime to the big screen.

According to Deadline.com, Caine, Gambon, Broadbent, and Winstone are all in talks for the film adaptation.

The Road screenwriter Joe Penhall has been tapped to write the script for the as-yet-untitled project, which will be based on Mark Seal's Vanity Fair article about the robbery, titled The Over The Hill Mob.

It will be directed by The Theory of Everything filmmaker James Marsh, and is expected to begin production this spring (17).

Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce.

Caine first expressed an interest in helping to turn the heist into a film last year (16), when producers were considering who to cast.

"That story, the four guys in Hatton Garden, they are very, very tough...," he said. "I've heard my name and Ray Winstone's name mentioned. I would do it in an instant."

If all four actors sign on to the project, it will serve as one big reunion for Caine. He previously worked with Broadbent on 1998's Little Voice, starred alongside Gambon in 2003's The Actors, and teamed up with Winstone in 2001's Last Orders.

The Diamond Geezers were arrested six weeks after the burglary, after Scotland Yard police officials tracked down a white Mercedes from CCTV footage near the scene of the crime.

The four old thieves, who confessed they came up with the plot out of boredom, each pleaded guilty to robbery charges and were sentenced to time behind bars. Three others were also convicted and handed jail time, while a fourth was cleared.