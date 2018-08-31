Acting icon Sir Michael Caine has admitted he thinks US President Donald Trump is funny.
The 85-year-old actor has previously socialised with the American billionaire and while they've become more distant since Trump won the US Presidential election in 2016, Michael has always found him to be good company.
He shared: ''I know him quite well. We went to dinner. He made me laugh.''
Despite Trump's success in the business world, Michael was still shocked to learn of his ambition to become the President.
And the veteran star - who hails from London - thinks America currently finds itself in the midst of a ''strange'' situation.
He told the Guardian newspaper: ''I don't know him very well and I feel I know him less now than when I knew him a little bit.
''When someone said he was running for president, I said: 'President of what? Marks & Spencer?' I'm sure he was quite surprised himself to become president.
''On one hand, he's a danger and unpopular. But suddenly he's become very successful: the stock markets are up, and employment, including the Spanish and blacks. The figures are starting to be on his side, so you wonder, you know, what the hell is going on?
''The point is that his people, they've never been represented politically and they are a majority. It's very strange.''
Meanwhile, Michael - who is one of the movie industry's most recognisable stars - previously revealed he was once turned away from a small part in a film after the casting director said he would never go ''anywhere as an actor''.
He shared: ''I remember going to see a British casting director about a small part, and he said, 'I'm not going to give you it, but I'm going to do you a favour'.
''I said, 'What?' He had a suggestion, 'Get a regular job. You're never going anywhere as an actor'. I went away and got another job. As an actor.''
