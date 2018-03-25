Michael Caine thinks child abuse is the ''greatest crime in the world'' and opened up about being ''ill-treated'' as a young person during the war.
Sir Michael Caine is a ''recipient of child abuse''.
The 82-year-old actor previously won an Oscar for his work on 'Hannah and Her Sisters' but is unsure if he'd work with director Woody Allen again after he was accused of abuse by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow because of his personal feelings about the alleged crime.
He told Total Film magazine: ''Would I work with Woody Allen again? I see that he's been accused of child abuse. If that's true, I wouldn't. No.
''But I mean, I read it, but there doesn't seem to be any trials or anything.
''For me, the greatest crime in the world is child abuse. That is worse than anything.
''I was ill-treated when I was evacuated [from London during World War II] so I am a recipient of child abuse.
''So I am very, very, very, very critical of anyone who abuses a child.''
It isn't the first time the 'Italian Job' star has spoken about the allegations surrounding Allen, as he recently said he was ''stunned'' to hear about the claims against him.
He said: ''I loved Woody, I thought he was a great guy. And I'm stunned. Absolutely stunned.''
Michael has also previously spoken about the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, as he claims that whilst he had heard rumours of the disgraced producer's ''casting couch'', he was unaware of the ''gravity'' of the alleged situation.
He said: ''Let me tell you. I knew [the allegations against Weinstein] were there. But the gravity is a surprise to me. I'll give you Harvey Weinstein in one sentence.
''I had a row with him once and I called him dishonest. And he said to me, 'Michael, I'm an honest man. I would only ever stab you in the chest.'
''I knew he was a bit of a ... you know. It was called 'the casting couch' in Hollywood. And it was almost a joke.
''But to me, the casting couch was Harvey and a pretty young actress comes in and he says 'To get this part, you've got to do this'. And she says, 'No, I won't.' And he says, 'You haven't got the part,' and she walks out. But I'd no idea that he would be exposing himself of doing physical harm to the girl.
''It's when they're slightly unknown and they need it. Do you know what I mean? You can't tell Elizabeth Taylor, 'You're going to have to screw me to get this part.'''
