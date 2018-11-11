Michael C. Hall is not ''all the way heterosexual''.

The 47-year-old actor - who married third wife Morgan MacGregor two years ago - has always ''leaned into'' fluidity when it comes to his sexuality and he believes there is a ''spectrum'' when it comes to gender and attraction.

Discussing his previous homosexual roles as David in 'Six Feet Under', the Emcee in 'Cabaret' and Hedwig in 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch', he told The Daily Beast: ''I think there's a spectrum. I am on it. I'm heterosexual. But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual.

''I think playing the Emcee required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual.

''Yeah, like I made out with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.''

But the 'Dexter' star admitted he had never had a sexual relationship with another man, though the death of his father when he was just 11 years old has made him ''crave emotional intimacy'' with a guy.

He said: ''I've never had an intimate relationship with a man. I think, maybe because of an absent father, there has definitely been a craving for an emotional intimacy with a man.

''I don't mean to suggest that an emotional relationship between a father and son is any way homoerotic. I mean an emotional intimacy or connection that at least in the milieu I grew up in was considered fey.

''I had an appetite to have emotional connections with men beyond beer, sports, and fist pumping that were considered 'gay.' ''

Despite his comments, Michael admitted he had never been attracted to another man except ''John Cameron Mitchell when I saw Hedwig. But no, as a rule I am heterosexual.''