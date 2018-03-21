Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato are reportedly expecting a baby girl.

The couple - who are already parents to sons Noah, four, and Elias, two - are said to have revealed the sex of their third child to friends and family.

Argentine news site Teleshow reports: ''The actress is approximately five months pregnant. They say it's third time lucky and that's the case of the baby that's on the way for Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble, who after becoming parents to Noah and Elias are now expecting a girl.''

The 30-year-old actress has been keeping a low profile of late, but in April she is due to travel to her home country of Argentina to promote her new movie 'Perdita'.

Luisana's actor brother Dario recently laughed nervously and stumbled over his words when he was asked about his sister's rumoured pregnancy.

He said: ''I wouldn't be able to tell you ... I swear the truth is I couldn't tell because I don't, I don't, I don't know. When it comes to thinking about [names], I prefer it to be something specific because you begin to get excited. So I really couldn't tell you.''

The couple's eldest son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 but Michael, 42, has revealed that the child is ''progressing well'' following his successful treatment.

Speaking previously, the Canadian singer said: ''We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

''He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.''