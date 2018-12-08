Michael Buble ''really hopes'' he can have another child.

The 43-year-old singer - who has sons Noah, five, and Elias, two, and daughter Vida, five months, with wife Luisana Lopilato - is keen to expand his family further but he insisted the final decision on doing so lies with his partner.

Asked if he wants more children, he said: ''I love that you have enough respect for me to actually pretend to believe that I get to have any choice in the matter.

''That's my wife's body and she's the boss of everything, so she'll decide that. I really have zero say.

''I hope to have the opportunity to try. I feel blessed to have three and I would never have an issue with having more. But it's up to my beautiful wife.''

While Little Vida is often found dressed in pink, Michael as admitted the colour actually clashes with her red hear.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he added: ''She wears pink all the time. Everywhere. I don't think I've ever seen her not wearing pink. And it's funny too, because she's a redhead.

''She's got red, red hair and blue eyes. My mom's name is Amber and she was named Amber because she was amber - she was red-haired. And my grandfather, his nickname was Red and my wife's grandpa was red haired, so I guess it's in the genes.''

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker hailed his daughter a ''miracle'' and admitted his wife was particularly thrilled to have a baby girl.

He said: ''I think that was Mommy and Daddy's early Christmas present, our miracle.

''Thank God she's great and healthy and happy and she looks like her mom. It means a lot to my wife - she really wanted a girl.''