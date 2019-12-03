Michael Buble has announced new dates for hi 'An Evening with Michael Buble' run in the UK in 2020. The 'Home' hitmaker will perform open-air at historic venues across the country in the summer.
Michael Buble is set to perform at castles, stately homes and cricket grounds in the UK next year.
The 'Home' hitmaker - who released his eighth studio album, 'Love', last November - will perform several major open-air concerts as part of his 'An Evening with Michael Buble' set in summer 2020.
The run will kick of on July 24 at Bath Royal Crescent in Somerset, south west England, and also see the Canadian star perform at the likes of Warwick Castle, Harewood House in Leeds, Yorkshire, and Exeter's Powderham Castle in Devon, before wrapping at The 1st Central County Cricket Ground in Hove, East Sussex, on August 7.
It will be the first time Michael, 44, has played the historic venues.
The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker kicks of the UK leg of his winter run of the tour in Liverpool tonight (03.12.19) at the northern city's M&S Bank Arena.
The UK shows this side of 2020 wrap with two nights at London's The O2 in London on December 9 and December 10.
Tickets for 'An Evening with Michael Buble' 2020 go on sale at 9am on Friday (06.12.19) from aegpresents.co.uk.
Michael's 2020 UK tour dates are:
July 24, Bath Royal Crescent
July 26, Hatfield House
July 28, Norfolk Blickling Estate
July 29, The Pattonair County Ground Derby
July 31, Warwick Castle
August 1, Emirates Riverside Durham
August 2, Leeds Harewood House
August 4, Exeter Powderham Castle
August 5, Cardiff Castle
August 7, The 1st Central County Ground Hove
