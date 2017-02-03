Michael Buble's son Noah's cancer treatment is ''progressing well'' and his prognosis his ''very optimistic''.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato have cancelled everything to aid their three-year-old boy Noah in his fight against the disease and so far the youngster has responded well to his treatment.

A statement released on behalf of Michael and Luisana said: ''We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.''

The couple - who married in 2001 and also have 13-month-old son Elias together - also took the opportunity to ''thank the thousands of people'' who have sent their best wishes to the family since little Noah was diagnosed.

The statement shared by their representative added: ''Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We'd also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.''

As well as cancelling all of his planned concerts, Michael, 41, also pulled out of hosting the 2017 BRIT Awards which are being held at The O2 arena in London on February 22.