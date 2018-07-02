Michael Buble's biggest ''pee off'' is when people think he's covering his own songs.

The 42-year-old Canadian singer has revealed he is often complimented for his version of Westlife's 'Home', which they released on their 2007 LP 'Back Home', but it is in fact his original track from 2005.

However, the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker admits he actually ''almost'' likes the Irish band's rendition more.

Speaking on Ireland's 'The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show' on Monday (02.07.18), Michael confessed: ''I almost preferred their version.

''They did this cool video where they were on an airplane and I was like, 'oh my God!' It was beautiful. It was really lovely.

''What was a pee off for me, then in the following years I'd written a couple of these songs and I felt like I'd justified myself as an artist and I wasn't a karaoke singing guy.

''I'm an artist - I've written these songs - and I'd get in an elevator over here [in London] or be in Dublin and somebody would say, 'I love your version of Westlife's Home'.''

Michael is set to perform at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on July 13, his first performance in the UK since December 2017.

Van Morrison will support, along with iconic female pop vocal group Bananarama, indie rockers The Feeling and country music's rising duo The Shires.

The 'Feeling Good' singer put his music career on hold when his four-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, however he is now in recovery.

Michael - who is set to become a father for a third time as his wife Luisana Lopilato, with whom he also has two-year-old Elias, is pregnant again - previously confirmed his son has been ''progressing well'' following his treatment.

He said: ''We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

''He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.''