Michael Buble's ''whole life changed'' when his son was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

The 42-year-old singer disclosed his eldest son Noah's cancer diagnoses in a Facebook post in November 2016, and although his son is now over the worst of his fight with the disease, Michael admits the whole ordeal completely flipped his world upside down.

He said: ''The perspective came on the first day. The perspective came on Halloween, which was the day we got the diagnosis and it all came in one snap. My whole life changed and my perspective on life, my philosophical idea of what it's all about and what matters, in one snap. And that's a good thing because I'm thankful for the grace, I'm thankful for the faith and I feel deeply connected to people.''

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker and his wife Luisana Lopilato - who also have two-year-old son Noah and a third child, a daughter, on the way - went through intense hardships during Noah's battle, and Michael wishes the tot had ''never had to go through'' his ordeal.

He added to ET Canada: ''My sisters took their kids out of school, they left their jobs... they left everything, came to be with us and then just stay with us. I wish my boy never had to go through all the things he had to go through. My wife, our family, our friends ... I want other parents to know that there's hope, even when there's not. Somehow, it's going to be okay.''

Michael's comments come after he recently praised his son as a ''superhero'', and said he had been to ''hell'' during his cancer battle.

He said: ''I've been to hell. I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much. It's my boy. He's a superhero, he doesn't need to relive it over and again. But I've been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been.''