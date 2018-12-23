Michael Buble spends a big part of Christmas Day having a dance party.

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker and his wife Luisana Lopilato - who have children Noah, five, Elias, two, and Vida, five months, together - embrace the ''excesses'' of the festive season but their favourite ''tradition'' is a huge musical celebration with their extended family on December 25.

He said:'' Christmas is basically about excess for us - excess love and excess drinking and food.

''But my favourite part of Christmas, the tradition now, is the dance party.

''It's just a huge party with kids. My sister Crystal's pregnant again with another little one - she's got three. My other sister's got two, and I've got three kids.

''We play Christmas music and it's literally three hours of full-no dance, disco and karaoke.

''And all of us parents get rid of our cynicism and get rid of being adults for a couple of days.

''We get to look at the world through the eyes of the kids. I think that's probably our favourite part.''

The boys have already written their gift lists to Santa, but Michael has had to try and persuade his eldest child to rethink his requests.

He said in a recent interview: ''Eli loves 'The Incredibles', so he likes the action figures. And Noah, he just simply wants a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers real robot dinosaur that he can go in and control.

''We've been trying to explain that it doesn't exist - that robots you can drive in and attack cities with aren't real.

''But now we're having a difficult time because his argument is, 'But Santa Claus is magic and so he can make that happen!'''