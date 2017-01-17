Michael Buble has pulled out of hosting the BRIT Awards.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer has reportedly decided not to host the annual awards ceremony - which takes place on February 22 at London's famous O2 Arena - so he can be with his three-year-old son Noah, who is currently battling cancer.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the BRIT Awards. Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood.

''He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it's a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family. They are exploring other options now about who will take his place and a number of people have thrown their hat in the ring. No matter who they pick it will be an incredible night.''

When Noah's diagnosis was confirmed in a family statement, the 41-year-old singer - who also has Elias, 11 months, with his wife Luisana Lopilato - cancelled all of his engagements to concentrate on helping his son get better.

And a friend previously claimed Michael won't perform again until his son is better.

David Foster said: ''He will not sing again until his child is well, I'm certain of it. Right now he's in a huge bubble, as you would expect.

''When this happens, everything shuts down around you. You go inside your little bubble and I don't think he's looking at social media. I'm sure he feels the love from millions of people.''

Noah is currently in the middle of a four-month course of chemotherapy and his chances of beating the disease are said to be at 90 per cent.