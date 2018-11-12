Michael Buble loves music too much to retire.

The 'Home' hitmaker insists he has no plans to quit music and thinks it is ''ridiculous'' that anyone would think he would be giving up music as it makes him so happy.

When asked by 'X Factor' host Dermot O'Leary if he was retiring, he said: ''That's ridiculous. Dude I can't stop this, I love this too much. What? No way, I'm not going anywhere!''

Michael had previously seemingly revealed he was ''retiring'' from music but his publicist later revealed the comment he made was a sarcastic one.

He said: ''I don't have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism. This is my last interview. I'm retiring. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top. I decided I'll never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I'd never use social media again, and I never have ... Why are we here? Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger. It's been such a difficult exercise. But my whole being's changed. My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I've never lost control of my emotions in public.''

Michael took some time away from the spotlight after his son was diagnosed with cancer and he previously admitted the diagnosis changed his ''perception of life'' and he wanted to take time to focus on his family.