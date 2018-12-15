Michael Buble had ''no choice'' in putting his career on hold when his son was diagnosed with cancer.

The 43-year-old singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato - who have children Noah, five, Elias, two, and Vida, five months, together - were left devastated when they were told their eldest child had liver cancer in 2016 and instantly put all their other commitments on hold, though the 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' hitmaker doesn't think they made a ''conscious decision'' to do that.

Speaking to Tracy Smith for an upcoming interview on 'CBS Sunday Morning', he said: ''There was no choice. No family has that choice. There is no choice. It was take care of business -- and there was never any conscious decision ever. There was just, you know, come together as a family, put your head down, you know, pray lots and just survive.''

But though Michael wasn't performing in public, it didn't mean he turned his back on music altogether during his hiatus.

He said: ''I never stopped singing, ever. Ever.''

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker joked he met his 31-year-old wife at exactly the right time in his career.

He quipped: ''There's a part of me that's really happy that, that I'm a famous person because my wife is so beautiful.

''I know that if I wasn't and I would walk into rooms with her that they would just assume that I was really wealthy.''

The Canadian crooner recently admitted his son's cancer battle had put his worries into perspective and now he no longer cares how his records fare.

He said: ''I don't give a s**t if things sell one or 10 million, I don't care where I play, if it is at a club or a stadium. My kids are good, that's all I care about. Making music is this bonus, the bonus of the happiness of life. I couldn't even think about it.

''I don't read anything, don't have social media any more and my poor manager cannot tell me what the chart positions are because he knows I will cut the call.

''I don't need to know that. I don't have control over that.

''Every second I get to promise myself to be the nicest, kindest person I can be. Everything else has gone out of the window - I can't control them.''