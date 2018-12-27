Michael Buble had a ''really, really wonderful'' time making his new album at home with his friends.
The 43-year-old singer - who has children Noah, five, Elias, two, and Vida, five months, with wife Luisana Lopilato - recorded 'Love' at home with some of his closest friends and thinks the positive atmosphere surrounding the creation of the tracks is reflected in the finished record.
He said: ''It was a really organic and fun thing, where me and my musicians - and they're my family, they're some of my best friends - got together at my house.
''It was really, really wonderful and beautiful. We just loved every single moment.
''And I think when people hear it, they're going to understand all the love that's inside it...
''Making a record should be fun. I get that sometimes it's a struggle and there has to be drama, but there's enough drama in the world, there's enough negative stuff.
''We just wanted to put beauty and baby-making music out there.''
And Michael still feels ''emotional'' about the fact David Foster came out of retirement to produce the record.
He said in a recent interview: ''It's funny, I get emotional about it. I wrote to him yesterday and I just told him how much he means to me and how proud I am.
''And I tell him all the time that it doesn't matter what the record sells, what matters is that he helped me to make the record of my dreams.
''There is no one in the universe like David Foster.''
