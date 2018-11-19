Michael Buble is ''excited about life for his family'' after his son's cancer battle.

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker is learning to appreciate the little things in life after his five-year-old son Noah's battle with cancer and he is ''focused on the good stuff'' now.

Explaining why he walked off set whilst they showed a video about his son's cancer battle on the Today Show, he said: ''I walked away when you guys showed the whole thing about my son because it sucks, it hurts. We have gone through so many hard times ... It's so much fun for me to not look back at the past and to look forward to the future and be excited about life for our family and my boy and everything, and so I just wanted to get away and get focused on the good stuff.''

And the 43-year-old singer - who also has two-year-old son Elias and and three-month-old daughter Vida with his wife Luisana Lopilato - previously revealed dealing with son's cancer battle put his life

into perspective as it made him realise that there were more important things in his life than being a celebrity.

He shared: ''All of the things I thought were such a big deal, like my insecurities, what people think of me, how many will this sell, what will the critics say - they went in a moment. Suddenly, all I could think was, 'Why did I ever allow that in? Why didn't I see that I have all I need right here, that everything else is fluff?' Throughout that time I prayed and meditated, and promised myself that from on I would just be real.''