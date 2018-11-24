Michael Buble doesn't care about having a number one album.

The Canadian crooner's latest record 'Love' topped the UK charts but Michael admitted chart positions mean nothing to him anymore after dealing with the trauma of his son being diagnosed with cancer.

He told DJ Larry Flick on New York's SiriusXM: ''I don't give a sh*t if things sell one or 10 million, I don't care where I play, if it is at a club or a stadium. My kids are good, that's all I care about. Making music is this bonus, the bonus of the happiness of life. I couldn't even think about it.

''I don't read anything, don't have social media any more and my poor manager cannot tell me what the chart positions are because he knows I will cut the call.

''I don't need to know that. I don't have control over that.

''Every second I get to promise myself to be the nicest, kindest person I can be. Everything else has gone out of the window - I can't control them.''

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato have children Noah, five, Elias, two and three-month-old Vida together and were left devastated in 2016 when Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer.

However, the tot has since recovered and Michael says his health battle has helped him to put his own career worries into perspective.

Michael, 43, said: ''I know what it is to have fear. That place [before] wasn't a bad place - I was just a dumb-ass.

''I no longer think it is my business what people think of me. I will never let negativity in.''