Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato is reportedly pregnant with the couple's third child.

The 30-year-old model and actress is allegedly two and a half months into her third pregnancy, according to Argentinian journalist Laura Ufbal, and the pair are reported to be planning to tell their families next month.

Michael, 42, and Luisana already have sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, together.

Luisana's actor brother Dario recently laughed nervously and stumbled over his words when he was asked about the news during a recent TV interview.

He said: ''I wouldn't be able to tell you... I swear the truth is I couldn't tell because I don't, I don't, I don't know.

''When it comes to thinking about [names], I prefer it to be something specific because you begin to get excited. So I really couldn't tell you.''

And Luisana has recently admitted she would love to expand her brood with Michael.

She said: ''I would love to have another child because being a mother is the best role. I would love to have 20 children but my body wouldn't be up to it.''

Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 but Michael has revealed that the child is ''progressing well'' following his treatment.

Speaking previously, the Canadian vocalist said: ''We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

''He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.''