The Canadian singer and Argentine actress confirmed the sad news that their three-year-old was battling the disease in November (16), and he is being monitored by health experts at a facility in Los Angeles. Luisana’s sister Daniela revealed on Argentinian TV on Thursday (02Feb17) that Noah is on the mend, and the couple themselves have now issued a statement to fans on Facebook validating this.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” they wrote on Friday (03Feb17). “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

“We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

It’s thought the tot had surgery in December (16) to remove the tumour after having medication to shrink it.

The devastating diagnosis led to Michael cancelling various press appearances, including the BBC Music Awards and hosting the BRIT Awards later this month (Feb17). He and Luisana are also parents to son Elias, who celebrated his first birthday on 22 January (17).