Michael Buble says his wife and kids prefer to listen to other Christmas songs to his own festive records.

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker's spouse Luisana Lopilato and their brood - Noah, six, Elias, three, and Vida, 16 months - like to put on classics by Bing Crosby over his 2011 'Christmas' LP.

He told BBC Radio 2: ''It's funny.

''We don't play mine very much.

''But we had Bing Crosby playing in the van driving on a family vacation ... they love all that stuff.''

Michael previously revealed he spends a big part of Christmas Day having a dance party.

The 'Home' singer embrace the ''excesses'' of the festive season but his family's favourite ''tradition'' is a huge musical celebration with their extended family on December 25.

He said:'' Christmas is basically about excess for us - excess love and excess drinking and food.

''But my favourite part of Christmas, the tradition now, is the dance party.

''It's just a huge party with kids. My sister Crystal's pregnant again with another little one - she's got three. My other sister's got two, and I've got three kids.

''We play Christmas music and it's literally three hours of full-no dance, disco and karaoke.

''And all of us parents get rid of our cynicism and get rid of being adults for a couple of days.

''We get to look at the world through the eyes of the kids. I think that's probably our favourite part.''

Meanwhile, the Canadian star embarks on a tour of castles, stately homes and cricket grounds in the UK next year.

Michael - who released his eighth studio album, 'Love', last November - will perform several major open-air concerts as part of his 'An Evening with Michael Buble' set in summer 2020.

The run will kick of on July 24 at Bath Royal Crescent in Somerset, south west England, and also see the Canadian star perform at the likes of Warwick Castle, Harewood House in Leeds, Yorkshire, and Exeter's Powderham Castle in Devon, before wrapping at The 1st Central County Cricket Ground in Hove, East Sussex, on August 7.

It will be the first time the 44-year-old star has played the historic venues.