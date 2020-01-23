Michael Buble and 5 Seconds of Summer have been added to the line-up for the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig.

The Canadian singer and the Sydney pop punk outfit are the latest names set to perform at the charity bash at the ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires.

The 'Feeling Good' singer's performance will be a ''special live cross'' set from his gig at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on the same night.

Michael and the 'She Looks So Perfect' group join previously announced acts Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Dame Olivia Newton-John and more.

Brian and May and co, the 'Poison' hitmaker and 'Grease' legend - who hasn't performed on stage since 2018 and is battling cancer for a third time - were confirmed in the first wave of performers along with the likes of Delta Goodrem, k.d.lang and John Farnham.

Olivia, 71, admitted she's ''so proud'' to be taking part.

Queen's guitarist Brian had previously confirmed the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers had been asked to play the Live Aid style event.

Promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live said they were in talks with several global artists and local stars to perform to raise funds for the relief efforts towards the devastating blazes that have been sweeping through the nation for several months.

The guitar legend and animal rights activist, 72, said that they wanted to ''carefully'' consider the options before signing up.

He said: ''Of course, we are going there very soon, we are looking at it very carefully.

''We have been approached to do a benefit concert, or be part of a benefit concert, a bit like Live Aid, if you like, to try and help out the victims of the fire.

''Of course, I am very concerned about the animals.

''There's 24 people who have died which is a tragedy in itself, but half a billion animals is almost inconceivable.''

The rock legends - who currently tour with 'American Idol' alumni Adam on lead vocals - famously performed at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985 with late great frontman Freddie Mercury.