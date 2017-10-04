Michael Bublé will reportedly not be hosting the 2018 BRIT Awards.

The 42-year-old singer was originally lined up to host the annual music bash in London earlier this year, however he was forced to cancel his appearance after his four-year-old son Noah - whom he has with his wife Luisana Lopilato - was tragically diagnosed with liver cancer.

Since his cancellation and the subsequent news that Noah's treatment has been going well, it was believed the 'Feeling Good' singer - who also has 20-month-old son Elias with his spouse - would instead return for the 2018 ceremony, but it has now been revealed that discussions surrounding the show have been ''almost non-existent''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Following the great news about Noah's condition, many people thought Michael would fly over to host the 2018 ceremony. But he is not in any rush to get back to work and discussions with him have been almost non-existent.

''Everyone would love for Michael to host in the future and the door will always be open. But, as it looks like he won't be available, talks have started with other stars.''

In Michael's absence last year, UK television hosts Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary stepped up to take the reigns, and at the time of writing it is unknown whether or not BRIT bosses are thinking of lining them up for 2018.

Meanwhile, after news broke that Michael would not be able to attend the 2017 ceremony, BRITs chairman Jason Iley released a statement in which he claimed he would ''love'' to see the star take to the stage ''in the future''.

He said at the time: ''Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family. We would love to see him on our stage in the future.''