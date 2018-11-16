Michael Bublé says that dealing with son's cancer battle put his life into perspective.

The 43-year-old singer was left devastated when his oldest son was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, and he's revealed that Noah's recovery made him realise that there were more important things in his life than being a celebrity.

He told The Times: ''All of the things I thought were such a big deal, like my insecurities, what people think of me, how many will this sell, what will the critics say - they went in a moment.

''Suddenly, all I could think was, 'Why did I ever allow that in? Why didn't I see that I have all I need right here, that everything else is fluff?'

''Throughout that time I prayed and meditated, and promised myself that from on I would just be real.''

Michael and his wife Luisa - whom he wed in 2011 - have children Noah, five, Elisa, two, and three-month-old Vilda together.

The 'Home' crooner also stated that he believes his brave son Noah - who is now in the clear - should be the one to speak about the battle because it's not Michael's to open up about.

He said: ''It is still very painful obviously. I don't go into detail because it is not my story, it is my kid's story, and if he wants to tell it, he will.''

The 'Feeling Good' star previously told OK magazine that Noah's heart breaking diagnosis gave him clarity because it made him not care about what people were saying about him on the internet and other trivial things.

He said: ''I cared about what people thought, what the internet was saying, and I lost my way..

''As I was having this crisis, the diagnosis came and all of a sudden, this clarity.''