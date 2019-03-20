Michael Bublé's family will always come before his career.

The 43-year-old singer was dealt a tragic blow when his five-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and although now he is in remission, the whole ordeal has taught Michael to appreciate family more.

He said: ''I don't even think about my career. It is zero on the scale of things to care about. It's going to sound sloppy, but I remember sitting there and thinking, 'Why the f**k am I worried about all this s**t?

''That's what I was worried about? What people thought of me, or the numbers of something? That's c**p. That doesn't matter. It allows you to enjoy the little things in life and not be so f***ing busy worrying how many likes you got, or how much money you made, stuff that makes you go, 'Oh God, what was I thinking about?'''

And the 'Everything' hitmaker credits his family - wife Luisana Lopilato and their kids Noah, Elias, three, and Vida, seven months - with giving him an ''armour''.

He added: ''My concept, if you want to get deeper into this, is that I needed people to understand that my family and the love they gave me, that they gave me the armour that I wear. Through my whole life and my career no matter how fancy or big the success was ... no matter how nice the suits got or the watch got, underneath it all was the armour that my family had placed on me.''

Michael now makes a point of spending three weeks on tour and then back home for two weeks and repeating the cycle and whilst he knows it is ''the most financially irresponsible way to tour'', it is the best way for him.

He told USA Today: ''It's literally the most financially irresponsible way to tour because it's much better to go off for longer periods of time and keep everybody out there and keep the gear and the crew. But that doesn't matter to me. This is the best of both worlds. I can't go out there and be happy if I'm not with the family. And what's really nice is they're coming with me on this tour.''