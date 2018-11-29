Michael Bublé has praised his wife Luisana Lopilato - with whom he shares Noah, five, Elias, two, and Vida, four months - for helping him ''keep perspective''.
Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato helps him ''keep perspective''.
The 'Love You Anymore' singer is so grateful to have his ''centred, kind and beautiful'' wife - with whom he shares Noah, five, Elias, two, and Vida, four months - with him at all times because it helps him to ''keep it real''.
He told People magazine: ''In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective. She's a centred, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together. In the culture of celebrity, it's easy to lose yourself sometimes, and it's wonderful to have someone who is such a solid person who can bring you right down to earth if you need.''
Meanwhile, Michael previously admitted that dealing with his son's cancer battle put his life into perspective and it made him realise that there were more important things in his life than being a celebrity.
He explained: ''All of the things I thought were such a big deal, like my insecurities, what people think of me, how many will this sell, what will the critics say - they went in a moment. Suddenly, all I could think was, 'Why did I ever allow that in? Why didn't I see that I have all I need right here, that everything else is fluff?' Throughout that time I prayed and meditated, and promised myself that from on I would just be real.
''It is still very painful obviously. I don't go into detail because it is not my story, it is my kid's story, and if he wants to tell it, he will.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.