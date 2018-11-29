Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato helps him ''keep perspective''.

The 'Love You Anymore' singer is so grateful to have his ''centred, kind and beautiful'' wife - with whom he shares Noah, five, Elias, two, and Vida, four months - with him at all times because it helps him to ''keep it real''.

He told People magazine: ''In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective. She's a centred, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together. In the culture of celebrity, it's easy to lose yourself sometimes, and it's wonderful to have someone who is such a solid person who can bring you right down to earth if you need.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously admitted that dealing with his son's cancer battle put his life into perspective and it made him realise that there were more important things in his life than being a celebrity.

He explained: ''All of the things I thought were such a big deal, like my insecurities, what people think of me, how many will this sell, what will the critics say - they went in a moment. Suddenly, all I could think was, 'Why did I ever allow that in? Why didn't I see that I have all I need right here, that everything else is fluff?' Throughout that time I prayed and meditated, and promised myself that from on I would just be real.

''It is still very painful obviously. I don't go into detail because it is not my story, it is my kid's story, and if he wants to tell it, he will.''